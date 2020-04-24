State response panel, experts meet to strengthen testing

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:10 IST

The Health Sector Response and Procurement Committee (HSRPC) of Punjab held a meeting over videoconference with experts from Johns Hopkins University, USA; Centre for Policy Research, New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh, to discuss approaches to strengthen testing strategy in the state.

“The state government is focused on increasing its testing capacity and numbers, but we are also mindful of taking an approach to testing that shall be most effective in containing the infection and preventing its spread any further,” said HSPRC chairperson Vini Mahajan.

She added that the state was also making efforts to design testing strategies for, during and post-mobility restrictions when social engagements will rise.

Professor Devesh Kapur, Asia programmes director, Johns Hopkins University; Dr Amita Gupta, deputy director, Johns Hopkins University Centre for Clinical Global Health Education; and Ms Yamini Aiyar, president, Centre for Policy Research, and member Punjab State Advisory Council were some of the participants on the call.

Mahajan added a team led by Yamini Aiyar will be preparing a testing strategy for Punjab for the coming weeks. The team also included other public health experts, economists and statisticians. From Punjab government, the participation included members of the HSRPC Dr KK Talwar, Dr Raj Bahadur, and others as well as medical experts and advisors.