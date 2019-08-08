Students swim their way to top at Bal Bharati

chandigarh

Bal Bharati Public School hosted the two-day Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex Swimming Competition that concluded on Wednesday.

As many as 231 swimmers from 21 schools across Ludhiana took part in the competition and displayed their swimming skills in different styles such as freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly stroke, individual medley and freestyle relay. All events were conducted under various categories such as under-12, under-14, under-16 and under-19 for both boys and girls.

Principal Punam Dogra declared the event open and boosted the morale of the participants.

The swimmers of Bal Bharati Public School bagged the overall championship trophy followed by Jesus Sacred Heart School and Sacred Heart Convent school, who bagged the first runners-up and second runners-up trophy.

Among boys, Bhavik Kohli of Delhi Public School, Sargun of DAV, BRS Nagar, Piyush of Police DAV School were declared best Swimmers in U-14, U-16 and U-19 categories.

Among girls, Bhagya of Bal Bharati Public School, Kriti Arora of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, and Anshika of Sacred Heart School, BRS Nagar, were declared the best swimmers in U-14, U-16 and U-19 categories.

