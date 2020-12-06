Study abroad consultants pin hopes on next year’s student intake

chandigarh

Even as students’ plans to study abroad fell flat this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, education consultants are pinning hopes on next year’s student intake.

Despite Covid-19 cases spiralling, application processes to foreign universities for the 2021 academic session have begun. At the forefront are youngsters from north India who make up a large chunk of international students in countries like Canada, the UK and Australia.

With businesses hit by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, consultants in the region are hopeful of getting a good number of applications for the May and September intake next year.

‘Students anxious about studies’

Navneet Singh, an immigration consultant and a representative of the Association of Overseas Education Consultants here confirmed that a large number of applications were coming in. “We are getting an overwhelming response from students for next year. I think they are also anxious about studies after a year of disruptions. Admissions for next year are in full swing now.

“Students have also started to travel to Canada and the UK. Australia is also hinting at allowing students to travel,” he said.

Admissions for May and September intakes have started in Canada. The UK and Australia are accepting applications for the January, March and July intakes.

Immigration experts say over 1 lakh youngsters from Punjab and Chandigarh fly to Australia, Canada, the UK and other destinations for studies every year.

Where safety measures are concerned, many educational institutes in Canada have prepared quarantine plans for students on the basis of which they are allowed to travel, experts say.

Number of applicants falls

“Canada has now started issuing visas to travel. We are receiving applications from students for next year but the number is comparatively lower, which is likely to increase in the coming months,” says Jatin Wadhwa, director of a Chandigarh based international education consultancy.

Rakehshwar Walia, who runs an immigration and education consultancy based in Khanna, adds, “things are slowly coming back on track and we are hoping to get good response from students for the May and September intakes.”