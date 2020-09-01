Sukhbir expresses shock over neglect of Amritsar

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 21:04 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday expressed shock at the callous manner in which the Congress government had neglected Amritsar which has been ranked amongst the 10 filthiest big cities in the country.

Demanding a high-level probe to identify those responsible for defiling the name of the holy city globally, Sukhbir said the city was being discriminated against under the Congress government. “It is shocking that the Swachh Survekshan rankings had revealed that cleanliness in the walled city comprising Sri Harmandar Sahib was the worst, with sewerage facilities being choked and no planned system of garbage collection,” he said.

On Tuesday, HT published a story, the first in a five-part series, on Amritsar’s performance in the national rankings, taking an in-depth look at what ails its sanitation and cleanliness.

Stating that this state of affairs as well as the Swachh Survekshan ratings undertaken under the Swachh Bharat mission would have a detrimental effect on the image of the city internationally, the SAD president called upon the Congress government to probe corruption in use of funds.

He also called for immediate approvals for all pending infrastructure work as well as procurement of more modern machinery that would be needed for cleaning and disposing garbage.

Sukhbir said he had been constantly highlighting how the Congress government was discriminating against the city and how cleanliness had been given the go-by in the case of the Heritage Street. “I have myself also cleaned the street on occasions to send a message to the government to maintain this prestigious project but it does not seem to have had any effect on the Congress government. Garbage piles keep lying unattended, making them eyesores for visitors who come from across the globe,” he added.

He said the SAD would not sit idle and allow this state of affairs to continue. “The party would initiate a campaign to force the government to provide optimum civic facilities to the holy city,” he said.