Sukhbir's Patiala dharna similar to blasphemy by dera chief: Jakhar

Sukhbir’s Patiala dharna similar to blasphemy by dera chief: Jakhar

Jakhar said that those staging the dharna were the same people whose government’s posters were put up in broad daylight after committing murderous assault on Guru Granth Sahib

chandigarh Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Friday likened the mock dharna staged by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal in Patiala to the alleged blasphemous act committed by Dera Sacha Sauda head in 2007.

In a press statement, Jakhar said that those staging the dharna were the same people whose government’s posters were put up in broad daylight after committing murderous assault on Guru Granth Sahib. These are the same people who when in government had even taken back the case filed against the dera head,” he claimed.

“Sukhbir must clarify whether he was deputy chief minister or not when these tragic and heart-rending incidents were happening in Punjab. It was during their government that the dera chief crushed the religious sentiments of Sikhs at Salabatpura,” he said.

“When holy scriptures were stolen from Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in 2015, the so-called ‘panthic’ government of SAD instead of arresting the culprits opened fired at innocent protesters,” he added.

