Suspecting murder, 76-year-old man’s family seeks second post-mortem

The initial post-mortem had stated that the death was due to hanging

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:45 IST
Suspecting murder, the family of a 76-year-old man, who was found dead at his house in Sector 10, has sought a second post-mortem.

The man, who owned an auto parts factory in Delhi, had come to the city about two weeks ago and was found dead at his son’s house on Sunday. The family had initially claimed that he had hanged himself in the washroom, using a turban, but later grew suspicious after his caretaker went missing from the house.

The caretaker, who has now been detained, is said to have hinted towards murder but the initial post-mortem had stated that the death was due to hanging.

Senior superintendent of police Nilambari Jagadale said, “So far, no case was registered as post-mortem report had mentioned cause of death as hanging. We have asked for some clarifications from doctor. Questioning of all family members is being done in the wake of new developments.”

