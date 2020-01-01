e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Chandigarh / Tehsildar's reader held for taking ₹15,000 bribe in Tarn Taran

Tehsildar’s reader held for taking ₹15,000 bribe in Tarn Taran

chandigarh Updated: Jan 01, 2020 22:53 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Tarn Taran A vigilance team arrested Jagan Nath, a reader of the Tarn Taran sub-divisional magistrate (SMD) red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 in bribe from a woman. The complainant, Beero of Jhita village in Amritsar, had told the vigilance that the accused had promised her to get the verdict of a property compensation suit in her favour from the SDM, if she paid ₹60,000 in bribe in four instalments.

Beero and her sister, Seero, had filed a civil suit before a Tarn Taran civil judge claiming their share in the ancestral property of their father, and the case was decided in their favour. The sisters had now filed a compensation suit before the Tarn Taran SDM, claiming lease amount of ₹4 lakh from their sister-in-law. Beero added that the bribe was demanded on the date of last hearing.

On Beero’s complaint, the vigilance had registered a case under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Amritsar vigilance SSP Parampal Singh said their team arrested Jagan Nath red-handed, while accepting ₹15,000 as first instalment of the bribe.

SI ARRESTED WHILE ACCEPTING ₹10,000 BRIBE

Patiala: A Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) has been arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 on Wednesday.

Mewa Singh is posted at the Model town police station. A vigilance bureau spokesperson said they received a complaint from Gurjant Singh of Shadipura village in Patiala district that Mewa was demanding ₹50,000 for giving clean chit to his wife in a case.

The spokesperson said the Mewa was conducting a probe into the complaint filed against Gurjant‘s wife by a Sirsa resident. “The cop threatened that he would recommend action against complainant’s wife if he was not paid ₹50,000. The deal was finally struck at ₹20,000,” he said.

A team of the vigilance bureau laid a trap and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

“Accused were arrested and produced in a court, which sent him to vigilance custody,” the spokesperson said.

