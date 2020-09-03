e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Third accused nabbed in Manimajra firing case

Third accused nabbed in Manimajra firing case

Had opened fire during a brawl near a school in February.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police have arrested the third accused involved in the February firing near RIMT World School in Manimajra.

A team, led by inspector Neeraj Sarna, SHO, Manimajra police station, nabbed the accused, Azad Hassan, resident of Smadhi Gate, Manimajra. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Police have already arrested two of his accomplices – Ausaf Ahmad, alias Sappa, 30, of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and Balwinder Singh, alias Bachi, of Mauli Complex.

Police had registered a case on the complaint of Randeep Singh, who had reported that on February 12, unknown persons were having arguments near RIMT School, during which one person fired two gunshots after which all persons escaped from the spot in an SUV.

A case under the Arms Act and Sections 336, 147, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station back then.

top news
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In