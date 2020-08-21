e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Three DCs among 12 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

Three DCs among 12 IAS officers shifted in Haryana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 21, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government on Thursday issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Nuh, Rohtak and Kurukshetra.

Sharandeep Kaur Brar was posted as Kurukshetra DC replacing Dhirendra Khadgata.

Khadgata was posted as Nuh DC replacing Pankaj, who was posted as managing director, HARTRON, and CEO, micro irrigation authority.

Director, women and child development, Manoj Kumar-1, was posted as Rohtak DC, relieving RS Verma.

Additional chief secretary, irrigation and public health engineering department, Devender Singh, was given the additional charge of skill development and industrial training.

Additional principal secretary to CM, V Umashankar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, electronics and information technology.

Principal secretary, general administration, Vijayendra Kumar, was given the additional charge of principal secretary, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department.

Director general, urban estates, Renu Phulia, was posted as director general, women and child development. Chief administrator, HUDA, Pankaj Yadav, was given the additional charge of director general, urban estates.

Commissioner, food and drugs administration, Ashok Kumar Meena, was posted as registrar, co-operative societies replacing Mani Ram Sharma, who was posted as director, sainik and ardh sainik welfare department. Lalit Kumar was posted as commissioner, food and drugs administration.

top news
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
More than 1.1 mn stranded Indians returned home through Vande Bharat Mission
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
India nudges Beijing to walk the talk on Ladakh disengagement, China doesn’t budge
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
Speakers’ conference: India asks international community to isolate Pakistan
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
“May other cities also be inspired...”: PM Modi congratulates Swachh Survekshan 2020 winners
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Russia looking for partnership with India to produce Covid vaccine: RDIF CEO
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Law has to be fair and balanced: Congress on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Democratic nominee for US vice-president Kamala Harris makes history
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
Explained | 70% Delhi residents vulnerable to Covid, as per 2nd sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In