Three juveniles held for teen’s murder in Dadumajra Colony

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:01 IST

Three juveniles, who were on the run after stabbing a 19-year-old man to death due to old rivalry, have been arrested, the police said on Friday.

The friends of the deceased had helped identify the accused—Gaurav, alias Goru, Harsh, alias Nati, and Raman Chadda, all residents of Dadumajra Colony. Gaurav is a relative of a former BJP mayor.

After committing the crime on Wednesday night, the trio had left for Ludhiana on an auto-rickshaw. They, however, returned to the city after police started raiding their possible hideouts in Ludhiana, and were arrested on Thursday night at around 11pm.

Police said the deceased, Karan, and the accused had been at loggerheads since 2018. “The juveniles are illiterate and used to pick fights to spread fear in the locality,” said Chiranji Lal, station house officer, Maloya police station.

The trio were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.