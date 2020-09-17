e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Trio on the run after stabbing 19-year-old man to death in Dadumajra Colony

Trio on the run after stabbing 19-year-old man to death in Dadumajra Colony

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police are on the lookout for three men who allegedly stabbed a 19-year-old man to death due to old rivalry in Dadumajra Colony (DMC) on Wednesday night.

The three accused have been identified as Gaurav, alias Goru, Harsh, alias Nati, and Raman Chadda, all residents of DMC. Gaurav is a relative of former mayor Rajesh Kumar Kalia.

Police said the deceased and the accused belonged to rival groups that often picked fights to prove their supremacy.

The accused were identified by the friends of the deceased, Karan, who used to do menial jobs on daily wages.

Police said Karan was arrested in an assault case in 2018, and the two groups had been at loggerheads since then.

The complainant, Sanju Kumar, 20, a resident of DMC, told the police he and his friend, Ravi, were sitting below a tree when Karan approached them on his scooter and asked them to come along for a stroll.

Their two other friends, Vishal and Ashu, also joined them and the five left on Vishal’s motorcycle and Karan’s scooter to the park near the community centre in DMC.

“At the park, Karan saw someone approaching him, so he frantically jumped over the wall and went to other side. Soon after, we all heard his cries for help,” Sanju said.

When they rushed to his aid, they saw Gaurav, Harsh and Raman assaulting Karan. “Gaurav was holding a sharp-edged weapon, while the other two restrained Karan by his arms. On spotting us, the trio fled and Karan collapsed on the ground,” Sanju added.

The friends rushed an injured Karan on their two-wheelers to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

Karan sustained a deep slash on the neck, which caused his death, the police said.

Sanju said the accused had slapped Karan around two weeks ago and also threatened to kill him.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Maloya police station. Police have secured CCTV footage that has captured the accused running. Efforts are on to nab them.

