Two dead, one injured as pick-up truck rolls down gorge in Shimla

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:08 IST

Shimla: Two persons were killed and one injured when a pick-up truck fell into a 150-foot-deep gorge in Sunni tehsil of Shimla district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Deepak Chauhan, 20, of Karsog in Mandi, and Dimple Kumar, 23, of Thunag, also in Mandi district. The injured was identified as Kehar Singh, 27 of Karsog.

The accident took place at 6am on Monday when they were going from Parwanoo to Sunni and the driver lost control of the vehicle near Sunni.

The accident was noticed by local residents who informed the police.

The injured person was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said investigation was on.