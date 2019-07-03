Two lakh more tax payers in Haryana after GST launch

Over two lakh new tax payers have been registered in Haryana ever since the GST (Goods and Services Tax) was rolled out in July 2017. Earlier, there were 2.25 lakh tax payers in the state.

GST is an indirect tax which was launched on July 1, 2017, replacing many indirect taxes. It is an indirect tax that is levied on the supply of goods and services.

Haryana finance minister Captain Abhimanyu on Tuesday said over two lakh new registrations have been added under GST.

“Haryana is contributing handsomely in the GST collections. Right from its roll out in July last year, Haryana has stressed upon the expansion of the GST base,” he said.

During the 2018-19 fiscal, he said, Haryana collected ₹55,231 crore under state GST, central GST, integrated GST and Cess. The state contributed ₹4,602.56 crore per month on an average.

The total collection from all the states in the country is ₹11,77,370 crore. Based on national census data, 2011, the per capita GST collection for Haryana stands at ₹21,744.49 in comparison with the national per capita GST collection of ₹9,370.33, which is approximately 2.5 times the national average.

The finance minister said the progress of implementing GST right from its roll out was constantly reviewed in the state. “Extensive training programmes were conducted. Workshop, seminars, conferences and interactive sessions with the tax payers are being regularly organised and the state has stressed upon the expansion of the tax base.”

During eight months of GST implementation in 2017-18, at least ₹36,815 crore was collected from Haryana which is ₹4,601 crore per month on an average.

He said with regard to the state collections under GST, the state collected ₹10,178 crore including provisional IGST settlement in the financial year 2017-18.

Capt Abhimanyu said the protected revenue of the state for the year 2017-18 was ₹13,200 crore. Total shortfall of the state GST revenue after taking into consideration the recoveries of erstwhile VAT and CST was ₹1,933 crore in the financial year 2017-18. The state received ₹1,199 crore from compensation and ₹667 crore from provisional IGST settlement during this period.

In 2018-19 fiscal, the state collected ₹16,541 crore including provisional IGST settlement.

