‘Ultra heat treated milk plant to come up at Rohtak’

chandigarh Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:48 IST
The Haryana government plans to set up an ultra heat treated (UHT) milk tetra pack plant at Rohtak at a cost of ₹19.55 crore. The national dairy development board has been requested to prepare a detailed project report.

UHT milk has a longer shelf life, particularly during summers. ACS, cooperation, Sanjeev Kaushal, said bulk milk coolers would also be provided to the co-op societies throughout Haryana.

This would help ensure improvement in milk quality. These projects were announced by CM Manohar Lal Khattar during his 2020-21 budget speech, he said.

Kaushal said a new milk plant with latest technology and capacity of three to five lakh litres per day (LPD) was also proposed to be established in southern Haryana.

This would cover the national capital region, he said.

The NDDB would submit a detailed project report and the search for land for the plant is going on.

He said the Dairy Development Federation was also supplying sweetened flavoured skimmed milk powder to the elementary education department as part of their midday meal scheme, three days a week, which had recently been increased to six days a week.

With the schools not functioning during the lockdown, the state government had decided to provide dry rations to students. About 600 metric tonnes of skimmed milk powder in 500 gram packs has been supplied for May and June.

