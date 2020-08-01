e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus

Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus

Residents of Muchhal village claimed the illicit liquor trade thrived since there is a nexus between smugglers and police

chandigarh Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Surjit Singh
Surjit Singh
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Charan Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh (65) died after consuming the hooch.
Charan Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh (65) died after consuming the hooch.(HT PHOTO)
         

Residents of Muchhal village near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar district that witnessed 10 deaths due to consumption of hooch on Saturday claimed the illicit liquor trade thrived since there is a nexus between smugglers and police.

Balkar Singh, a village resident, said, “As per our information, this (hooch consumed by locals who died) was alcohol used in making of liquor. They bring small bottles of concentrated alcohol and mix it with water. The people indulging in this business earn around Rs 3,000 by investing only Rs 60.”

“The families into this business have become rich overnight. It can be gauged the fact that some of them have constructed lavish multi-storeyed houses,” he added.

Charan Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh (65) died after consuming the hooch, is a neighbourer of Balwinder Kaur, who has been arrested for illegally selling liquor from her house. She said, “It was like living in hell in the neighbourhood of Balwinder Kaur who was into this illicit business for more than two decades. Her customers came to her residence starting morning till late night.”

“In my family, only my husband consumed liquor. He purchased it from Balwinder Kaur. The narrow street leading to my house remained packed with the customers most of whom were drug addicts or bad elements. When police would come she bribed them,” she told.

‘IT TASTED DIFFERENTLY FROM NORMAL LIQUOR’

Some of the village residents, who consumed the hooch but survived, said the alcohol they consumed looked and tasted differently from the normal country-made liquor.

Inder Singh (65) said, “I purchased liquor for Rs 50. I consumed some at Balwinder Kaur’s residence and brought the rest home. Immediately after consuming it, I had food which possibly saved me. I felt some uneasiness thereafter.”

“I am not well since I consumed the hooch,” said Gurbir Singh, a rickshaw puller from the village.

