Visual challenges no bar for these students

They are visually impaired, but through hard work they have managed to achieve success. Meet Pooja, a manager at Punjab National Bank, Sector 17, Chandigarh, Pradeep, a lecturer at Ambala city, and others, who were present at the first alumni meet of the Institute of Blind was held at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NTTTR), Sector 26, on Saturday.

As many as 105 visually impaired alumni attended this function. Major general Rajendra Nath, who is the chairman of the institute, was the chief guest. Secretary BD Sharma, principal JS Jayara, Gulati and Col Gill also attended the meet.

The objective of the meet was to understand the experiences of the graduates of the school. Students discussed the difficulties faced by them in the current job market. The initiative helped in stimulating the younger generation to learn as well as interact with other students. In fact, five alumni, Kuldeep, Gurmeet Khalsa, Sanjeev Gandhi, Gajanand Mittal and Sonam Shashni marked their contribution by accomplishing the task of reaching out to the entire community regarding the awareness programmes.

Some other alumni of the school who are well placed today also attended the meet including Ajay, a lecturer at Government School, Panchkula, and Vikas Popli, who is a lecturer at a government school in Sirsa.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:44 IST