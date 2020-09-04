e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Water level of Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula reaches danger mark, three gates slightly opened

Water level of Kaushalya Dam in Panchkula reaches danger mark, three gates slightly opened

On Wednesday, one of the flood gates was also opened during the day for over two-and-half hours to release 30 cusecs (nearly 850 litre/second) of water

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Since August 27, Kaushalya Dam’s water level has remained at 477 metre, and on Thursday it crossed the danger level.
Since August 27, Kaushalya Dam’s water level has remained at 477 metre, and on Thursday it crossed the danger level.(HT Photo)
         

As the water level of Kaushalya Dam reached the danger mark on Thursday, three floodgates were “slightly” opened to release water and maintain a regular level.

On Wednesday, one of the flood gates was also opened during the day for over two-and-half hours to release 30 cusecs (nearly 850 litre/second) of water.

“The full reservoir level or the danger level of Kaushalya Dam is 478 metre. We keep a three-metre freeboard, which means that in case of an emergency such as a cloud burst, water doesn’t overflow, therefore, rivers are not flooded,” said sub-divisional officer (SDO) Munish Kumar.

“Today, we opened three gates by 5cm each and 15 cusec water (425 litre/second) is being released continuously,” he said.

Since August 27, dam water level has remained at 477 metre, and on Thursday it crossed the danger level. “The water is increasing slowly due to incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh, so it is manageable. There is no need to worry at the moment,” the SDO said.

In September 2018, the water level had crossed the danger mark and downstream, the water destroyed several hutments and parts of the national highway (NH-22).

