Will not let Congress govt acquire panchayati land for industrial park forcibly: SAD leader

The protesters claimed that the administration forced sarpanch of Sekhowal village, Amrik Kaur, to give consent for acquisition of 407-acre land for the project

chandigarh Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:18 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
SAD leader and Sahnewal MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon (centre) with residents of Sekhowal village protesting in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and chief of the SAD legislature party in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, on Sunday said that SAD will not let the ruling Congress government take over the panchayati land of Sekhowal village forcibly for setting up of industrial park near Mattewara forest area.

The setting up of the park has triggered outrage among nature lover in Ludhiana and residents of the village who are dependent on the panchayati land for their livelihood.

Residents of Sekhowal village had staged a protest against the state government and district administration on July 31, alleging administrative high-handedness.

The protesters claimed that the administration and police forcibly took the sarpanch, Amrik Kaur, and a few others to sub-tehsil office in Koom Kalan, on Thursday evening, and forced them to give consent for acquisition of 407-acre land for the project.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said the allegations were false and baseless.

Dhillon, who is also MLA from Sahnewal constituency,

accused the administrative officials for working on the behest of ruling Congress leadership in the state.

“If required, Akali dal, under the leadership of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, will take stern steps to curb the atrocities of the Congress government”, Dhillon said.

Dhillon, who visited Sekhowal village, said he stands by the people of his constituency. He added that he will raise this matter in Punjab Vidhan sabha.

He said that the Akali Dal- BJP government had initiated the cycle valley project at Dhanasu village during its tenure with consent of the people and panchayat of the village. He added that the project will generate employment opportunities in Sahnewal constituency in future.

The issue snowballed into a political controversy after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party leader and leader of the opposition, Harpal Singh Cheema, visited the village on Saturday and showed solidarity with the residents.

