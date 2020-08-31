With 441mm rain, August was wettest since 2004 in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Aug 31, 2020

With multiple spells of heavy showers, August this year was the wettest since 2004, when the all-time high of 718mm rain was recorded, according to data for Chandigarh available with India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city received 441mm rain this August, and the trend is likely to continue, with higher than normal rains expected in September as well.

The month was also the second wettest in the past two decades. Also, August 12 was the wettest day in the past 11 years with 133.5mm. In fact, after 80mm rain in wee hours of August 23, even the floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened as it reached the danger mark.

“Monsoon has been more than active this year due to many reasons,” said Chandigarh IMD director Surender Paul. “Formation of low pressure and high pressure areas in the world and even locally have facilitated monsoon here. Differences in sea temperatures have also been favourable for the city. Since Chandigarh falls on the foothills of Himalayas, it has received more rainfall than other cities around it.”

To date, 914mm rain has been recorded this monsoon, against the normal of 701mm, which means 30% surplus. This is already more than 697mm rain recorded last year throughout the entire season (from June to September).

“As per the long range forecast of the IMD, La Nina current would be favourable and will provide a good amount of rainfall in the earlier half of September. Heavy spells of rain can also be expected till September 10,” said Paul.

Meanwhile, only light spells can be expected up to Thursday, after which intensity will pick up, stated the weather bulletin. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 31 and 33 degrees and minimum between 26 and 27 degrees.