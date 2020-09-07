Work on Hisar airport taxiway has started, runway extension to begin soon: Dushyant

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 18:10 IST

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the work on the taxiway at Hisar airport has started and the runway extension work will also start soon.

Speaking to reporters after presiding over a meeting with the officials of the civil aviation department on Monday, the deputy CM said that the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the environment department is expected to come this month. As soon as the NOC is received, the work on runway extension and construction of the terminal will be started, said Dushyant.

“There will be a meeting with the central government officials soon to resolve all issues regarding the NOCs,” he added.