From the archives of Hindustan Times: July 1, 2019

Boundary commissions appointed (1947)

The personnel and terms of reference of the Boundary Commissions for the Punjab and Bengal have been announced by the Governor-General. Both the commission are composed of High Court judges with a common chairman, who will act as a coordinating link. The name of the chairman will be announced as soon as both the parties agree on the person to be appointed.

The terms of reference of the commissions have not been defined with any greater precision than the outline indicated in the June Plan. While the chief basis for determining the new boundaries will be the principle of contiguous Muslim and non-Muslim majority areas, the commissions have been specifically instructed to take “other factors” into account. What these ‘other factors” will be has not been defined.

The commissions have thus been allowed great latitude to reach decisions fair to all parties.

Now that the personnel and terms of reference of the commissions have been agreed to, it is expected that new administrative arrangements for those areas which have already decided in favour of partition will be announced within the next few days.

It is understood that the Partition Council at its meeting at the Viceroy’s House today (June 30) formally ratified the terms of reference and personnel of the boundary commissions.

Chandrasekhar, Prasanna bowl Indians to victory (1967)

The Indian touring team beat Derbyshire by 66 runs on the third and final day of their match hem today (June 30). Indians 272 and 164; Derbyshire 176 and 194.

Derbyshire, chasing 261 to win, had scored 130 for five at tea and were all out for 194.

Earlier in the day, the Indians collapsed for 164 in their second knock, Rhodes and Eyre sharing eight wickets.

The third day’s play between the Indians and Derby began rather eventfully when Wadekar straight-drove the very first ball from Peter Eyre for four and collected eleven runs in that over to reach 50 in 77 minutes with seven fours.

Wadekar off-drove Rhodes for four, but after 21 runs had been scored in 12 minutes, the left-hander, now 61, mistimed a drive off Rhodes and gave the bowler an easy return catch. Eyre uprooted Borde’s middle stump at the same total.

The fall of two wickets in 15 minutes put Patandi and Subramanyam on the defensive against an accurate attack and keen fielding. But 31 runs came in the first half hour.

Eyre was rewarded for his consistency as Subramantam tried to on-drive an overpitched ball, missed and was bowled for seven.

Five minutes later, Hanumant was declared leg-before to Eyre.

In between these wickets, Pataudi on-drove Smith for four and later off-drove him to the ropes to send up 150 in 137 minutes.

After 54 runs had come in 65 minutes, Rhodes replaced Smith and met with immediate success, Pataudi (20) giving him an easy return catch.

At Midnight, Modi rings in India’s ‘Goods & Simple Tax’ (2017)

Pressing a button at the stroke of midnight on Friday, President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India’s biggest tax reform from the historic central hall of Parliament, cheered on by some of the country’s top names in politics, business and law.

It was a luxury welcome for the long-awaited Goods and Services Tax (GST), ending a 14-year struggle to enlist political support for a move that will replace some 20 federal and state levies and unify a country of 1.3 billion people into one of the world’s biggest common markets.

The event condensed years of anticipation, frustration and hope into a moment of celebration. A festive air permeated a brightly illuminated, flower-bedecked parliament building.

