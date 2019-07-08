From the archives of Hindustan Times: July 8, 2019

National Capital Region to Include Nearby U.P. Areas (1960)

The draft Master Plan for Delhi released today (July 7) envisages the creation of a National Capital Region comprising the present urban limits of the Union Territory plus the eight adjoining and three additional tehsils of Meerut, Hapur and Bulandshahr with a total area of nearly 5,870 sq. miles and a population of 12.5 million by 1981.

The proposals, covering the entire range of human activity in the Capital, contain detailed recommendations for the intensive development of an inner core--the new metropolitan area--formed by urban and rural Delhi and fringed by the ring towns of Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Gurgaon, Bahadurgarh and Loni.

Broadly, the recommendations for the metropolitan area seek to provide housing and working accommodation for an anticipated 55 lakh people by developing over 1,10,000 acres of land.

They also envisage employment for more than 20 lakh people, 17 new hospitals, a primary school for every 3,750 people and a secondary one for every 15,000. There will be 250 million gallons of water and 3.51 lakh kw of electricity daily and better transportation and communication facilities.

Under the Plan the entire urban area is to be divided into eight planning districts, each a self-contained unit with its “own shopping and work centres, all community facilities and a system of circulation.

The proposals, worked out in considerable detail, are to be implemented in four phases each of five years’ duration beginning 1961.

In order to ensure proper coordination in the implementation of the Master Plan and the preparation of similar blueprints for the entire Greater Delhi area, the Delhi Development Authority has suggested the establishment of an ad hoc committee comprising representatives of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi.

The body is to act as adviser to the Union Government, which is to exercise powers of review.

Ramesh wins junior title, emulates father’s feat (1979)

LONDON-Ramesh Krishnan emulated his father Ramanathan former Wimbledon Junior champion when he won the boys singles title in straight sets beating David Siegler, of U.S. 6-1, 6-2 here today (July 7).

Ramesh who had earlier won the French Open Junior title justified his top seeding in the singles here.

For 16 Year-old Ramesh son of the former Indian international and captain of the Indian Davis Cup team had in the semi-finals got the better of his opponent Stefan Svensson of Sweden in straight sets 7-6, 6-2 after an exciting first set.

Lou piatek (US) won the girls final.

Piatek won an all American final 6-1, 6-3 from Alycia Moulton, The top seed in the event, Andrea Aeger was beaten in the quarter finals 6-4, 6-4 by Isabelle Villager, of Switzerland who then bowed 6-4,6-3 to Moulton in the semi-finals.

Tendulkar’s 17th ton marks India win (1998)

COLOMBO- India’s run machine Sachin Tendulkar today (July 7) touched yet another milestone in his colorful career by scoring hiss 17th century in one day internationals to equal the record of West Indian opener Desmond Haynes.

The twenty-five-year-old master blaster from Mumbai hit the century against Sri Lanka in the finals of the tri-nation Independence Cricket Championship here. This was Sachin’s 189th innings and 196th one day international. India won the match by six runs.

Sachin has 42 half centuries to his credit with only captain Mohd Azharuddin being the other Indian ahead of him with 51 half centuries. Haynes, scored 17 centuries and 57 half centunes from 237 innings, wearing the West Indies cap 238 times. He had also remained unbeaten 28 times.

The former Indian skipper touched the landmark when he drove Arvinda De Silva to the covers for a couple. He hits just one six and seven fours in his century.

The innings also saw him joining the elite club of those with over 7000 runs or more when he was on 58. Only Haynes, Azharuddin, Aravinda De Silva and Miandad are above him.

