From the archives of the Hindustan Times: July 30, 2019

Supreme Court for India (1947)

NEW DELHI -The Constituent Assembly today (July 29) adopted the provision in the Union Constitution Committee’s report regarding the establishment of a Supreme Court. The only amendment made in the clause was that moved by Sir Alladi Krishnaswamy lyer, providing that a judge of the Supreme Court shall not be removed except by the President on an address from both Houses of the Federal Parliament on ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.

An amendment abolishing the appellate jurisdiction of the Privy Council and transferring all cases pending before the Privy Council to the Supreme Court of India was held over for further consideration.

Mrs Durgabai wanted a provision that only a citizen of the Indian Union could become a judge of the Supreme Court. She did not press the amendment after Sir Gopalaswami Ayyangar had stated that such detailed matters would be provided for by draftsmen who would prepare the Constitution.

Agreement reached on Naga state (1960)

NEW DELHI -The Naga delegation and Government officials discussing for the past two days the Naga demand for a separate homeland of their own, it is believed, have evolved an “agreed formula.”

The formula, it is learnt, concedes the substance of the Naga People’s Convention demand for setting up a separate State of the Union for the Naga Hills and the Tuensang Area, to be called Nagaland. It, however, effects some changes in the pattern of administration suggested in the 16-point memorandum of the Convention, submitted to the Government in April.

While the Government have always viewed the Naga aspirations for a separate State with great sympathy, the new formula, it is believed, signifies the Governments earnest desire to satisfy the Naga aspirations to the utmost extent within the limits imposed by administrative practicability.

Quake leaves Tangshan in total ruin: Peking toll 50 (1976)

PEKING- Tangshan, an industrial city of one million people, only 180 km east of Peking, was reported in total ruin today (July 29) after the most devastating earthquake recorded anywhere in the world for 12 years

China admitted heavy loss of life in the quake that rocked the northeast yesterday (July 28)-the most powerful since 1964 Alaska disaster.

In the Capital itself, an estimated 50 people were killed and city hospitals were swamped by quake victims, diplomatic sources said.

One minor tremor was felt at 3 a.m. today (July 29) in Peking, where the population of six million spent the night on the streets in makeshift tents and shelters.

Tangshan, an important coalmining centre, was near the epicentre of two huge earthquakes yesterday. Chairman Mao Tse-tung has expressed grave concern for the safety of millions in the area

A group of French survivors said the city was “ruined totally, one hundred per cent”. One French girl was killed and 22 compatriots escaped when their hotel collapsed.

The survivors and the girl’s body were flown to Peking.

The New China News Agency said: “Large quantities of medicine, food, clothing, building materials and other relief goods are being sent to the stricken area.” It said.

