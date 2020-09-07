e-paper
Sep 07, 2020
1,013 new virus cases detected in J&K

As many as 32,152 cases were reported in Kashmir and 12,418 in Jammu.

Sep 07, 2020
Ashiq Hussain
Ashiq Hussain
Hindustan Times/Srinagar
As many as 600 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 56 travellers; while 413 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 31 were travellers.
As many as 600 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 56 travellers; while 413 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 31 were travellers. (AP)
         

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 17 deaths and 1,013 fresh infections taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory to 44,570. As many as 32,152 cases were reported in Kashmir and 12,418 in Jammu.

The region has been recording around 1,000 fresh on a daily basis for the past five days. As many as 600 people tested positive in Jammu division, including 56 travellers; while 413 cases were reported from Kashmir, of which 31 were travellers.

As many as 433 people were discharged from different hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 32,760 and the recovery rate to 73.5%. At present there are 11,009 active cases in the Union Territory. As many as 10,88,652 tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

Seven fatalities were reported in Jammu and 10 in Kashmir. So far, the virus has claimed 801 lives in J&K - 696 in Kashmir and 105 in Jammu.

Jammu district reported 442 cases, the highest in the division, while 41 tested positive in Poonch. In Kashmir, the highest number of fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 136 people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 56.

