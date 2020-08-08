1 killed, 11 hurt in cylinder blast at Ulhasnagar shop

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:25 IST

One died and 11 were injured in a fire on Saturday, when leakage from a cooking gas cylinder led to a blast at a snack shop in Ulhasnagar Camp 4. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control in one and a half hour. Of the injured, 10 have been hospitalised while one has sustained minor burns.

At around 1.05pm on Saturday, a fire broke out at Jai Mata Di Nashta House, owned by Ravindra Gupta, 34. Gupta, who was in the eatery at the time, sustained serious burns and was taken to Central Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC), a short circuit led to the fire while a leakage from a cooking gas cylinder used at Gupta’s shop led to a blast. “Gupta, who owns the shop, died in the incident while 11 others who were around the shop and reached to help, suffered injuries. Primarily, we suspect a short circuit led to the fire and the blast was due to leakage from cylinders,” said Yuvraj Badhane, public relations officer, UMC.

Two fire tenders with 20 fire fighters arrived at the spot and were able to control the blaze. “When we reached, we could see fire bursting out of the shop. Crowding of people outside the shop led to burns to many,” said one fire fighter, requesting anonymity. The fire was brought under control by 2.30pm.

President of Ulhasnagar Shopkeepers’ Association, Jagdish Tejwani, said, “The fire also affected the nearby fruit shop. The fruit seller also suffered minor burns.”

Of those injured, four have sustained severe burns. Six are receiving treatment in Shri Balaji Hospital and four have been admitted to Shivneri Hospital in Ulhasnagar. One sustained minor burns that do not require hospitalisation, said UMC.