e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 10 KDMT buses to ply to Kalyan, Dombivli stations

10 KDMT buses to ply to Kalyan, Dombivli stations

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

Essential services and frontline workers who are travelling out of the city by local train may now travel from their area to Kalyan and Dombivli railway stations and back by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) buses from Thursday.

KDMT will run 10 buses for such commuters in its vicinity. Five of the 10 buses will be stationed at Kalyan railway station and the rest five at Dombivli.

“Earlier, 24 buses were plying within the city for essential services workers such as medical staffs and others. Now, these 10 buses will ferry those who want to connect to the railway stations to travel to their workplaces by local trains. The buses will cover most prominent routes in the city, “said Maruti Khodke, general manager, KDMT. These buses will ply at a gap of 40 minutes.

“We will only allow those who are travelling for essential services. Their identity cards will be checked before entering the bus,” added Khodke.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In