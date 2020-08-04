e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 100 bus routes cancelled by private operators in Himachal

100 bus routes cancelled by private operators in Himachal

The operators claimed that due to fear of getting infected with the virus and recent spike in cases in the state, they are not getting enough passengers on these routes and are not able to generate money for the fuel.

cities Updated: Aug 04, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Private bus operators in Himachal Pradesh have cancelled plying of buses on 100 routes in the state due to huge losses amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The operators claimed that due to fear of getting infected with the virus and recent spike in cases in the state, they are not getting enough passengers on these routes and are not able to generate money for the fuel.

Himachal Private Bus Operators Association president Rajesh Parashar said, “We have suffered huge losses due to the pandemic as buses are not able to generate enough income. Therefore, we have decided to stop plying buses in some routes as we cannot continue bearing expenses. If the situation persists, we might cancel more routes in the future.”

As of now, private buses ply on 500 routes in the state out of which 100 have been cancelled.

He said private bus owners will soon meet chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and demand concessions in taxes.

top news
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Nitish Kumar recommends CBI probe in Sushant case, sets up a new row
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
Rain pounds Mumbai, people told to stay indoors, trains stopped
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
As Rajasthan cabinet works from hotel, politics of transfers goes on unabated
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
US doing ‘very well’, India has ‘tremendous problem’: Trump on Covid-19
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
‘Sushant was murdered, Maha govt saving someone’: Narayan Rane
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
Snippets from Ayodhya: How the city has prepared for Ram temple event
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
‘Every country but China backed India’s stand on Kashmir’: Indian envoy to UN 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In