101,715 patients recovered in Thane district so far

cities Updated: Aug 26, 2020 00:12 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
Hindustantimes
         

More than 1 lakh Covid-19 patients have now recovered in Thane district, taking the recovery rate of the district to 81.85%. The number of cases in rural and urban areas has seen a decline since the start of this month. As on Tuesday, 101,715 patients had recovered, according to data released by the state government.

Thane district has reported 124,261 cases of Covid-19 so far, of which 1.01 lakh patients have recovered. At present, there are 18,921 active cases in the district. The daily case count in the district in July was 1,000 to 1,500; this figure has decreased to 700 to 800 cases in August. On Tuesday, 762 new cases were reported from Thane district.

Rajesh Narvekar, Thane district collector, claimed that early detection and the new discharge policy are the reason for the increase in recoveries.

“We have managed to decrease cases in some of the cities like Thane, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar across the district, while the situation in other areas is also improving. This has been possible due to early detection of cases through extensive tracking, early identification, isolation at fever clinics and increase in testing,” said Narvekar.

Early this month, Thane started a district-level patient management system, to manage the surplus hospital beds available and ensure no patients are left without beds.

“Earlier, most patients who tested positive in private labs used to get admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital on their own. Those patients who required these beds were devoid of them, leading to delay in treatment. Now, we assess the condition of each patient and only then allot them beds in the hospital,” added Narvekar.

This, he said has improved the recovery rate as critical patients receive prompt treatment. While cases have reduced in cities like Thane, Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar, Kalyan- Dombivli and Navi Mumbai are still a cause for concern as daily cases in these cities are still between 250 and 450.

“We did not have city-based laboratories in these two cities earlier, which led to delays in getting test results. The results were submitted after two to three days, by which time the infected persons would have infected several more. We now have testing labs in these cities, and we have increased the daily testing capacity. Results are delivered in a day, leading to quick isolation. We are confident that cases here will decrease too,” Narvekar said.

