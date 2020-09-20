e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 20, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 13 booked for beating up a family over caste in Kalyan

13 booked for beating up a family over caste in Kalyan

cities Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:10 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

Khadakpada police registered a case against 13 people for allegedly beating up a schedule cast family. The family was heading to their village in Ahmednagar to addend a wedding when a group of 13 people came, stopped their car, allegedly beat them up, snatched their ornaments, and allegedly also asked them to leave the village due to their caste.

According to police, the complainant Bhujangrao Kamble, 39, moved to Saparde village of Kalyan a year ago and has since been harassed by Vasu Patil, a resident of the same village, over his caste.

Police said, “On Saturday, when the complainant and six of his family members left home in their car, 13 people stopped their car between Saprde and Vadeghar, asked to go back home and not to use this road. When the complainant tried to drive away, they stopped the car and started beating them up. The accused took their jewellery and warned to harass them further if they do not leave the village soon.”

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, V Pamsare, said, “We have registered a case under Atrocities Act. Such incidents would not be tolerated. Our officers are searching for the all 13 accused.”

top news
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
LAC standoff: Corps commander-level talks expected on Monday
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
Amid China’s actions across Indo-Pacific, 2nd Quad meeting slated to be held in Tokyo in Oct
DC vs KXIP Live: Scores level, match goes into super over
DC vs KXIP Live: Scores level, match goes into super over
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
PM to lay foundation stone of 9 highway projects in Bihar on Monday
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
‘Strongly condemn aggression towards deputy chairman’: Rajnath Singh
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
DC vs KXIP: Ashwin picks 2 wickets in an over, then walks off injured
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Western Railways to increase Mumbai local train services from Monday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In