13 booked for beating up a family over caste in Kalyan

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 23:10 IST

Khadakpada police registered a case against 13 people for allegedly beating up a schedule cast family. The family was heading to their village in Ahmednagar to addend a wedding when a group of 13 people came, stopped their car, allegedly beat them up, snatched their ornaments, and allegedly also asked them to leave the village due to their caste.

According to police, the complainant Bhujangrao Kamble, 39, moved to Saparde village of Kalyan a year ago and has since been harassed by Vasu Patil, a resident of the same village, over his caste.

Police said, “On Saturday, when the complainant and six of his family members left home in their car, 13 people stopped their car between Saprde and Vadeghar, asked to go back home and not to use this road. When the complainant tried to drive away, they stopped the car and started beating them up. The accused took their jewellery and warned to harass them further if they do not leave the village soon.”

Deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, V Pamsare, said, “We have registered a case under Atrocities Act. Such incidents would not be tolerated. Our officers are searching for the all 13 accused.”