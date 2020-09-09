e-paper
Home / Cities / 14 children trafficked from Bihar to be employed at factories rescued in Delhi

14 children trafficked from Bihar to be employed at factories rescued in Delhi

cities Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi

The railway unit of Delhi Police on Wednesday said they had rescued 14 children, aged between 12 and 14 years, who were allegedly being trafficked to Delhi from various parts of Bihar and were to be employed as labourers in factories in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

Ten members of an interstate child trafficking racket were also arrested during the rescue operation. The children were trafficked to the city from Bihar in a train, police said.

“The children have been taken to a quarantine facility in Lajpat Nagar as per the protocol,” deputy commissioner of police (railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

DCP Singh said the railway police received information from an NGO on Monday that nearly 14 children were being brought to Delhi from Bihar in a train that reached the Old Delhi railway station. The police team along with two NGOs kept a vigil on the passengers after the train arrived.

“Ten men were caught with 14 trafficked children, who were rescued, medically examined and taken to a quarantine centre in Lajpat Nagar. They were produced before the child welfare committee (CWC) through video conferencing. Based on their statements before the CWC, a case of trafficking was registered and the ten men were arrested.

During interrogation, the accused said the children belong to different districts of Bihar. Among those rescued, nine children are from Katihar, two from Begusarai, two from Kishanganj and one from Purnia. They had planned to take them to different places including four to Azadpur and two to Seelampur in Delhi, two to Faridabad in Haryana and six to Punjab, the DCP said.

“Due to the shortage of labourers amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the traffickers saw an opportunity to get the children employed in factories and targeted poor families in Bihar,” he added.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammad Akbar (35), Mohammad Manzoor Alam (25), Naushad (36), Tasuvil (30), Mohammad Naseem (35), Aman Kumar Sharma (21), Noor Alam (32), Mohammd Mehraj (24), Maskhur Alam (23) and Mahesh Lal Kewat (33), all residents of Bihar, police said.

