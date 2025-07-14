Hyderabad, Fourteen people, including IT employees and a student, were caught here during a decoy operation when they allegedly came to purchase ganja from a peddler. 14 drug consumers detained in Hyderabad; couple with 4-yr-old child came to buy ganja, say police

In the operation conducted on July 12 in the Gachibowli area, the officials found two couples, including one that came with their four-year-old child to buy ganja, a release from Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement said.

The man, who tested positive for ganja consumption, was detained while his wife and child were let off, it said. In another instance, both husband and wife, who came to purchase ganja, tested positive, the release added. Based on credible intelligence inputs, a repeat offender involved in the illegal sale and distribution of ganja in Gachibowli was identified, Superintendent of Police Ch Rupesh said.

The individual, a resident of Maharashtra, has been frequenting the area to conduct illegal drug sales, particularly targeting IT employees and private sector workers. The suspect transported five kg of ganja in 100 packets, each weighing 50 grams, and sold them at ₹3,000 apiece.

He maintained a database of over 100 regular consumers and used an instant messaging app to communicate with clients, sending coded messages such as "Bhai baccha aa gaya Bhai" indicating his arrival and the availability of the substance, the SP said.

EAGLE formed multiple surveillance and decoy teams comprising officers in plain clothes with the objective to intercept the drug peddler, identify and apprehend consumers of narcotic substance, and a total of 14 individuals were detained while attempting to purchase ganja, the release said.

All 14 individuals were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and each tested positive for cannabis consumption. All 14 were referred to certified drug de-addiction centers for treatment and rehabilitation, the release said.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the peddler, who evaded capture during the operation, the release added.

