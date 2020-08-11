14 test positive in Chamba’s Dharog locality, taking Himachal’s Covid-19 count to 3,477

chandigarh

Dharamshala: Dharog in Chamba town has emerged as a Covid-19 hotspot with 80 positive cases reported from the locality since the first patient was detected on August 3. The 80 include 14 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said, “The 14 fresh cases have been reported from pending samples of August 7. They are primary contacts of people who tested positive for the virus earlier.”

“All patients from Dharog have been shifted to Covid treatment facilities and the total number of positive cases has gone up to 230 in Chamba district of which 143 are active cases,” Dr Guleri said.

The first patient from Dharog locality was reported on August 3 when a person with no travel history tested positive. A social gathering in the locality is turning out to be a ‘superspreader’ event.

1,229 ACTIVE CASES IN STATE

With this, Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count has risen to 3,477 since the outbreak. At present, 1,229 are active cases and 2,205 patients have recovered so far.

On Monday night, 11 people had tested positive in Sirmaur district. Three of them are from Surla. They are primary contacts of a Covid patient.

Four cases were reported from Nahan, including three employees of a Kala Amb-based pharmaceutical company.

Two people tested positive in Paonta Sahib and one each in Sataun and Banaur.

Solan is the worst-hit district with 853 cases followed by Kangra with 533 cases. Sirmaur is third in the list with 434 cases. Hamirpur has 369 cases, Una 278, Mandi 270, Chamba 230, Shimla 207, Bilaspur 148, Kullu 101, Kinnaur 48, and Lahaul-Spiti four.

FOREST MINISTER QUARANTINES SELF

Himachal Pradesh’s forest minister Rakesh Pathania and his family members have home quarantined themselves after the minister’s personal assistant tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Their samples will be sent for testing within next three days.

The minister had undergone a test for Covid-19 on Friday after state power minister Sukhram Chaudhary tested positive. Pathania and Chaudhary along with Rajinder Garg were inducted into the state cabinet on July 30 and were in direct contact.