14-year-old girl kills herself by hanging from ceiling

Gurugram A 14-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by hanging from a ceiling pipe at her house in Ghata village in Sector 55 on Tuesday morning. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The police said the incident took place around 8am on Tuesday, when the girl’s parents and elder sister left home for work. The police said that after half an hour, the neighbours saw her hanging from a stole.

The police said that they received the information about the incident around 9.30am.

Rajpal, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 56 police station, said, “The girl’s father wanted her to go to Banda, where her grandmother lives. He wanted her to take care of her. However, she did not want to go. On Tuesday, when her parents and elder sister left the home, she hanged herself while her younger sister and two brothers were sleeping in the room.”

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the girl was supposed to catch a train to Banda on Tuesday evening. The police said that the body was handed over to her family members after an autopsy.

The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

This is the fourth incident of suicide reported in the city over the last three days.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 20:30 IST