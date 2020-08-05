15-year-old electrocuted by live cable on waterlogged road in Thane, dies

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:53 IST

A 15-year-old boy was electrocuted and died on the spot on Tuesday morning after he came in contact with a live cable on a waterlogged road near his house in Owala, Thane.

The live cable submerged in 2.5-foot-deep water near an electric pole.

Heavy rain lashed Thane and Kalyan cities since early on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging at several places.

The boy, Rakib Ashapuram Mandal, a resident of Vivek Seth chawl, got electrocuted near the Hanuman temple on Ghodbunder Road. “When the water started entering his home, Mandal stepped out to look for help. This is when he got electrocuted,” said an officer from Kasarvadavli police station.

“His body was taken to a civil hospital for a post-mortem, and Kasarvadavli police are investigating further,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, regional disaster management cell, Thane.

Waterlogging was also experienced in Kopri, Anand Nagar, Vrindavan Society, and Wagale Estate areas in Thane.

Thane city recorded 100mm of rainfall on Tuesday, with water entering some houses in Bhiwandi and other low-lying areas.

A 90-foot-wide compound wall of a housing society collapsed on three vehicles near Kirkire chawl opposite Nilgiri Society, Pokhran Road number 2. Part of a ceiling collapsed in an apartment in Vrushti building, Vartak Nagar, but no one was injured.

Tree fall incidents were reported in 13 locations across Thane city on Tuesday.

Kalyan recorded 50 mm of rainfall, leaving commuters stranded at Kalyan railway station after cancellation of services on Tuesday morning.

“With trains cancelled and fewer buses, the crowd outside Kalyan station increased. We had to wait for an hour to get transport back home in the morning,” said Rajesh Kankal, 43, a resident of Kalyan who works in Prabhadevi.