151 Covid infections detected in Yamunanagar; Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel tests positive

151 Covid infections detected in Yamunanagar; Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel tests positive

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 06:27 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

As many as 151 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Yamunanagar on Friday, taking the tally of patients in the district to 1,154.

Civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “Out of these latest patients, at least 64 are primary carriers and the remaining are the contacts of the previous cases. No doubt, the cases are rising, but we have increased the testing in the last few days as well. On an average, we have taken nearly 1,200 samples per day in the last week. Of the fatalities, most of those who have succumbed to the virus till now had comorbidities.”

As per the office of civil surgeon, 33,094 samples have been taken in Yamunanagar till Friday evening and active cases have risen to 605, with the district logging 17 deaths. Two patients died of the infection in the last 24 hours.

In Ambala, City MLA Aseem Goel was among the 98 people who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, pushing the district Covid count to 2,961.

Goel took to Twitter to announce his test results and said, “My health is fine, but I am getting home quarantined on the advice of doctors. I request that all who came in my contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself checked by a doctor.”

On the fresh cases, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “35 cases were reported from the City, 39 from Cantonment, 19 from Chourmastpur and five from other areas. 71 patients recovered on Friday and the district’s active cases stood at 409.”

In Fatehabad, municipal council chairman Darshan Nagpal, who had taken part in a school inauguration programme on Friday, tested positive for the virus, an official communication said.

Fatehabad MLA Dura Ram has also undergone a test after Nagpal was found infected as he had interacted with him.

Two doctors are among 12 new patients registered in Jhajjar.

(With inputs from Bhavey Nagpal and Sunil Rahar)

