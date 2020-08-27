e-paper
16-year-old boy drowns in canal in Karnal village

cities Updated: Aug 27, 2020 02:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 16-year-old boy drowned in the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal district on Wednesday.

The boy was a resident of Samora village.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the boy, Shivam, went to relieve himself near the canal and slipped into the water.

Though villagers launched a search operation, they could not recover his body.

Investigating officer Dayanand said they had received a call about the drowning of a boy and efforts were on to retrieve his body with the help of divers.

