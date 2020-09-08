e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / 16-year-old boy drowns in Sutlej, body fished out

16-year-old boy drowns in Sutlej, body fished out

His body was fished out from near a tomb

cities Updated: Sep 08, 2020 22:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The body of a 16-year-old boy, who drowned in the Sutlej river on Monday, was fished out from the river on Tuesday.

The Meharban police have sent the body to the civil hospital for autopsy.

The victim has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 16, of Peeru Banda.

Station house officer Inspector Kulwant Singh said that five teenagers had gone to Sutlej River near Chuharwal village to take a dip in the cold water. While the four of them were playing near the river bank, Pawan had gone very far in the river and drowned.

His friends tried to rescue him but failed. They immediately rushed home and informed his parents, who further sounded to the police.

The SHO said that on Tuesday, his body was fished out from near a tomb.

Commissioner of Police Rakesh Agrawal had already imposed a ban on diving in the river, canal, ponds and other water bodies.

top news
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody till Sept 22
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Day after shots fired, PLA troops parked 200 metres from India-controlled Mukhpari peak
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Fresh Pangong lake face-off complicates Jaishankar-Wang’s face-to-face meet
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Schools for students of Class 9, Class 12 can reopen on voluntary basis from September 21
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
Rhea Chakraborty, Accused No 10 in drug case, arrested. Bihar DGP takes a swipe
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone-What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In