16-year-old girl goes missing from Balongi

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:35 IST

Police lodged a wrongful confinement case after a 16-year-old girl went missing from her house in Balongi. The girl’s father said she left home three days ago without informing anyone. Investigating officer Bahadar Singh said the father does not suspect any outsider’s hand in this but police are not ruling out anything. “At present, we don’t know if it’s an abduction or not. We are checking the call details of the victim’s phone. The mobile phone, she took with her, is switched off currently.”