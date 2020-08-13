e-paper
16-year-old girl goes missing from Balongi

16-year-old girl goes missing from Balongi

The father does not suspect any outsider’s hand in this but police are not ruling out anything; wrongful confinement case registered.

cities Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

Police lodged a wrongful confinement case after a 16-year-old girl went missing from her house in Balongi. The girl’s father said she left home three days ago without informing anyone. Investigating officer Bahadar Singh said the father does not suspect any outsider’s hand in this but police are not ruling out anything. “At present, we don’t know if it’s an abduction or not. We are checking the call details of the victim’s phone. The mobile phone, she took with her, is switched off currently.”

