161 more cases take Himachal’s Covid tally to 6,416

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 22:55 IST

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 caseload has climbed to 6,416 with 161 more people testing positive on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one cases have been reported in Kangra district, 36 in Solan, 23 in Hamirpur, 15 in Kinnaur, 13 in Shimla, 10 in Una, nine in Chamba, seven in Sirmaur, three in Bilaspur and two each in Kullu and Mandi.

There are 1,613 active cases in state, while 4,713 people have recovered. The virus has claimed 41 lives so far.

Kangra chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said that frontline covid warriors, including six health workers, police personnel and sanitation workers, are among the new cases.

“Four health workers, posted at Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, have tested positive,” said Dr Gupta.

He said that two sanitation workers of RPGMC have also contracted the virus.

Five people have been tested positive in Lunj village of Shahpur sub-division. All of them had travel history from West Bengal and were institutionally quarantined.

A 45-year-old army jawan was found infected in Nurpur area. Besides, two people have been tested positive in Dehra. One was found positive in Siholpuri village of Shahpur area with no travel history.

Fifteen people were found positive in Kinnaur. Most of them are workers of Tidong power project. They had travelled from Malda district in West Bengal and reached Kinnaur on August 26. All of them were institutionally quarantined.

With 1,492 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Sirmaur where 928 cases have been reported till date. Kangra has 926 cases, Hamirpur 598, Una 514, Chamba 441, Mandi 402, Shimla 365, Bilaspur 361, Kullu 285 and 96 cases in Kinnaur district. Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state as it has only reported eight Covid-19 cases till date.

Woman succumbs; death toll crosses 40

The virus claimed one more life in Himachal, taking the tally to 41. A 57-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Una district. Suffering from co-morbidities, the woman was tested positive after her death.

Steep spike in August

The hill-state recorded a total of 3,552 in August month alone — a 138% jump compared to combined caseload from March to July.

The state had recorded its first case on March 20. Till April 24, the tally was 40. A second wave in May took the count to 330. A total of 623 cases were added to the tally in June, while in July the number swelled by 1,611, taking the virus count to 2,564. This month, 300 cases have been reported in two days.

Fatalities also witnessed a steep rise in the rainy season. Till July, 12 deaths were recorded in the state. The virus claimed a total of 24 lives in August. Five people died in two days of September, taking the death toll to 41.