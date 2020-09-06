e-paper
17-year-old drowns while performing stunts in Gundle dam at Boisar

17-year-old drowns while performing stunts in Gundle dam at Boisar

cities Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:37 IST
Sanjit Kanojia, 17, a resident of Ostwal Wonder City in Maan village of Boisar, drowned in Gundle dam built over the Surya river on Friday evening. His body was found on Saturday late afternoon by the local fire brigade.

Kanojia and his two friends decided to take a dip in the dam filled with rain water and the trio also attempted some stunts such as diving straight into the waters. While the other two teenagers reached the surface, Kanojia went missing in 30-foot-deep water. He reportedly hit a stone, got injured and was swept away, said senior inspector Pradip Kasbe of Boisar MIDC police station.

“The other two teenagers contacted their parents, who informed us. We sent a fire brigade team to the spot to look for Kanojia. The search operation, however, was paused on Friday after it got dark. The operation continued on Saturday and Kanojia’s body was found in the afternoon,” said Kasbe.

He added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and the report is awaited while a case of accidental death has been registered.

In July, a youth drowned while swimming at the same spot. Locals have placed a demand to the irrigation department to put up warning boards at the spot so as to prevent future tragedies, said Naveed Shaikh, a local resident.

