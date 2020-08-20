18-month-old girl drowns in open manhole at Nallasopara

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 01:09 IST

An 18-month-old girl, Sweety Pal drowned after she fell in an open manhole while playing in Dhanivbaug, Nallasopara on Wednesday afternoon. She was found by locals who rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sweety has ventured out of her house to play but when her mother could not find her, the neighbours formed a search party for the girl. Locals later found her floating inside the drain, which was filled with rainwater and muck.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further. We will register a case against the contractor of the Vasai civic body only after the post mortem report is received,” said an officer from Nallasopara police station.

Santosh Yadav, a social worker from the area said the open manhole had no lid since the past few months and the Vasai civic body did not put any cover over the drain, which led to the accident. “We want the guilty contractor punished for the loss of the girl,” he said.

Pratap Koli, officer of F ward said, “We will be taking up the issue to Rajendra Lad, executive engineer, Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation, and other officials, on Thursday. We will also take action against the concerned contractor who was awarded the contract.”