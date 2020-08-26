19,510 students to appear in NEET from Punjab on Sept 13

cities

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 19:00 IST

Ludhiana In order to meet the social distancing norms amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of examination centres for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Punjab has been increased from 22 to 34. The examination is scheduled for September 13 for which the national testing authority (NTA) has set up 10 centres in Bathinda, six each in Mohali and Amritsar, five in Jalandhar, four in Patiala and three in Ludhiana.

As per authorities, 19,510 candidates from the state will appear in the NEET. The testing authority has also deputed five coordinators for smooth conduct of the exam.

Over 15.9 lakh candidates are expected to appear in the entrance exam across country this year against 15.19 lakh in 2019.

Paramjit Kaur, principal of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, has been appointed coordinator for Ludhiana. “We are ensuring that the centres are equipped with everything as per the instructions of the NTA. We are also conducting webinars with the centre superintendents so that the invigilators and staff on duty can be briefed regarding the instructions. In online meetings, the discussions will be held on how to ensure social distancing norms and other safety measures at the centres,” she said.

As per the instructions of NTA, all staff members and candidates will be checked with thermo guns at the entry point and those having above normal body temperature or with Covid-19 symptoms will be isolated in a separate room. If a candidate’s temperature becomes normal in 15 minutes, he/she will be allowed to take the exam from the earmarked seats, else they will have to attempt the test from the isolation room.

The authorities also released the NEET admit cards on Wednesday. The examination centres have been asked to prominently display Covid helpline number.

As per the NTA instructions, a candidate will be allowed entry with mask on face, gloves on hand, transparent water bottle, small hand sanitiser and exam related documents (admit card/lD card).