19 deaths, 664 fresh cases in Punjab

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:22 IST

The surge in Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Punjab continues as 19 people lost their lives due to the virus while 664 fresh infections were recorded across the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the virus has claimed 442 lives in Punjab while the number of total infections stands at18,527 of which 11,882 have cured.

Ludhiana district took the lead with nine Covid-related fatalities and 211 fresh infections on Monday. The killer virus has claimed 63 lives in the past 11 days in the district, taking the toll to 114.

Among the deceased were a 57-year-old jail inmate, 47-year-old woman from Jattana village, 60-year-old woman from Giaspura, 35-year-old man from New Vijay Nagar in Haibowal, 45-year-old man from Divala village in Samrala, 60-year-old male resident of Gill Chowk, 35-year-old man from Jandiala village near Sahnewal, 60-year-old male who died at Fortis Hospital, and a 50-year-old from Urban Estate, Dugri.

Two Covid patients died while 63 patients surfaced in Jalandhar district on Monday. In Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, a 73-year-old woman of Balachaur died of Covid-19.

75 INFECTIONS IN BATHINDA

Seventy-five people tested positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda on Monday. Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said most of the patients were the migrant workers. He said these workers from Raman Mandi were in quarantine since their arrival in the district.

In Ferozepur, 52 people, including three cops and one health worker, tested positive. As per the official bulletin, 18 were new cases whereas 27 are the primary contacts of the infected persons.

Fourteen people tested positive in Fazilka whereas one person contracted the virus in Muktsar district.

In Patiala, 51 Covid infections were recorded on Monday, taking the count to 1,967. Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said out of 51 patients, 26 are from Patiala, seven from Rajpura, four from Nabha, and eight from Samana. He said a 66-year-old woman of Urban Estate, Patiala, died at Rajindra Hospital due to Covid-19.

Sangrur district recorded one death and eight fresh infections. A 34-year-old woman from Dhuri town died of Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Monday.

AMRITSAR CROSSES 2,000 MARK

With 47 fresh Covid cases, Amritsar district crossed the 2,000 mark on Monday, health officials said. “On Monday, 47 people in the district tested positive for the virus, taking the district’s total to 2,005. Of the total, 1,435 have recovered and 84 died. The active patients have been admitted to the isolation wards of the hospitals,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh.

Also, 27 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Gurdaspur district.

Twenty-nine people tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga and Faridkot districts.

In Mohali, 20 people tested positive for Covid on Monday. Maximum 13 cases were reported from different parts of Kharar sub-division, while 5 people tested positive in Mohali and two in Dera Bassi sub-division.

Kapurthala district recorded 16 patients, including the reader of additional deputy commissioner, on Monday.