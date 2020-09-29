2,359 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 44 patients declared dead due to infection

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 21:20 IST

PUNE On Wednesday, Pune district reported 2,359 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with 44 patients declared dead due to the infection, as per the state health department.

Currently, Pune district has a total of 2.89 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 2.27 lakh have recovered.

The death toll stands at 5,734 and the active case count is 56,819.

Pune rural reported 726 fresh cases, taking its count to 60,738. According to the state health department, 17 Covid-related deaths on Tuesday took the death toll to 1,214 in the rural areas.

Pune city, as per the Pune municipal corporation (PMC), reported 1,005 fresh cases, taking its total count to 1,54,344. Twenty-five deaths reported on Tuesday puts the death toll at 3,500.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 628 fresh cases, taking its final count to 74,721. Two Covid-related deaths on Tuesday put its death toll at 1,019 .

The state health department reported that 19,212 patients were discharged, taking the final discharged count to 10,69,159.

The recovery rate in the state is 78.26%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.65%. Currently, 21,35,496 people are in home quarantine and 29,947 are in institutional quarantine.