2 brothers drown in Kamvari river near Mumbai

cities Updated: Aug 31, 2020 01:36 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

Two brothers, who went fishing at Kamvari river in Bhiwandi along with their mother, drowned on Saturday evening. The fire brigade recovered their bodies by Sunday afternoon.

The two deceased, Shahbaj Ansari, 24 and Shahaalam Ansari, 22, were residents of Mittal Nagar in Bhiwandi. Shahbaj worked at his uncle’s shop while Shahaalam was unemployed. On Sunday, they decided to go fishing at the river with their mother.

“While they were on the banks of the river a5.30pm, Shahaalam fell into the water and started drowning, as he did not know to swim. Shahbaj jumped into the river to save him, but due to the strong water currents, he too started struggling. Their mother ran towards the road asking villagers for help, however, by the time locals reached the spot, the two had drowned,” said an officer from Bhiwandi taluka police station.

Fire brigade officers reached the spot, and around 11pm, they found the body of Shahaalam with the help of local fishermen. The operation resumed on Sunday morning for the second body.

“The water currents were strong in the river while the continuous downpour was making it difficult to search for the second body. With such strong currents, we suspected that the body might have flown towards Thane creek. Some fishermen went towards the creek in their boats and found the body of Shahbaj stuck on a tree 20km away from the spot where the two had drowned,” said the police officer.

