Home / Cities / 2 brothers killed as car rams into truck in Jind

2 brothers killed as car rams into truck in Jind

cities Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two brothers were killed after the car they were travelling in hit a stray bull and collided with a truck coming from the opposite side in Jind on Monday night, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Nitin Chabra, 29 and his brother Ayush, 22, of Jind’s Ved Nagar.

Nitin used to work in a company in Bengaluru while Ayush studied in Delhi.

Investigating officer Vinod kumar of Sadar police station said the accident took place on Monday night when the brothers were returning home from Uchana.

“Their car hit a stray bull and the driver lost control over the vehicle, which rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction,” he added.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after autopsy.

The police have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving ) and 304-A ( causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the car driver.

