2 Covid centres with 500 beds to be set up at Bhiwandi near Mumbai

2 Covid centres with 500 beds to be set up at Bhiwandi near Mumbai

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 02:10 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
         

Thane Rural region will soon get two Covid centres with a total of 500 beds at Bhiwandi.

“One 300-bed hospital will be set up in the Bhiwandi-Ganeshpuri area, while the other at Sawad will have 200 beds. From the past 15 days, we have started antigen testing for rural areas also. These facilities are being set up as a precautionary measure,” said Dr Manish Renge, district health officer, Thane zilla parishad.

The rural areas of Thane district have a recovery rate of around 82%, but the zilla parishad is taking steps to ensure that the Covid-19 cases do not rise and patients get proper treatment.

