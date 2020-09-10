2 held for attack on Dalit woman, husband in Bhima Koregaon

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:56 IST

PUNE: Pune rural police arrested two men for outraging the modesty of a 19-year-old woman of the Dalit community and assaulting her husband in Bhima Koregaon late on Wednesday night.

The arrested were identified as Ganesh alias Nana Dattatray Fadtare of Bhima Koregaon and Vishal Aba Shivle of Vadu Budrukh, according to the police.

The complaint was lodged by the woman who was with her husband at the Bhima Koregaon road junction where the incident took place.

“We were to celebrate seven months of our wedding. I was waiting for her near my vehicle when these people came and started pushing me. They asked me to leave the place. When my wife arrived, they pushed her too and got into a fight. They were unwilling to listen to us,” said the complainant’s husband, adding that he suffered injuries on his chest and head.

“I don’t know why they attacked us,” he said.

The woman, in her complaint, claimed that the attackers were aware of their caste and were asking them to leave the spot saying that the area did not belong to the couple.

“We have arrested the two and remanded them to two days in police custody. As for the reason, I do not wish to comment anything besides that the complainant is satisfied with the way the investigation is progressing,” said deputy superintendent of police Ganesh Tompe of Khed division of Pune rural police.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous means or weapons), 323 (vaoluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with sections of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and Protection of Civil Rights Act 1955 was registered at Shikrapur police station.