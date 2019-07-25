Two held for duping cricketers by promising them place in Ranji team

The coach of a cricket coaching academy in west Delhi and the part-time coach of a city-based school have been arrested for cheating budding cricketers of lakhs of rupees by promising them an opportunity to play in the Ranji Trophy and other tournaments.

The two men were nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on Monday acting on a complaint filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in March this year, said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The officer identified the arrested men as Ravi Dalal, a coach at a west Delhi cricket academy and Haris Jamal, a part-time coach with a private school in Delhi.

Contacted by HT, the academy’s owner — a former Delhi Ranji player himself — denied that the place was run by him.

Explaining their modus operandi, DCP Deo said that the duo duped young cricketers who enrolled at various cricket academies. “They would promise the cricketers a chance to play in Ranji Trophy matches and other tournaments. For Ranji games, they chose the Nagaland team which was formed only last year,” said the DCP.

Anshuman Upadhyay, who is part of the BCCI anti-corruption unit said, “The probe is in its initial stages. The case involves promising kids a spot in a Northeast team, in exchange of money. We had referred this case to the police some time ago.”

“We are probing the role of local BCCI officials in Nagaland, but the suspects managed to get some of the players to play for the team in one or two games under the category of ‘guest players’. Once the victims had played a game or two, the racketeers would refuse to take any further responsibility for the players,” said the officer.

The Indian cricket board allows each of the Northeastern states to field three guest players from outside at all levels of domestic competition to ensure improved competition. Most Northeastern states, including Nagaland, got inducted in BCCI’s first-class and junior cricket roster last year.

“One of the cricketers, who was duped, said he got to play only two games in the under-19 category after paying Rs 11 lakh,” said Rajiv Ranjan, additional commissioner of police (crime branch).

“The racketeers showed the cricketers to be locals living in Nagaland by forging their birth certificates and other documents,” added Ranjan.

Another cricketer has alleged that he paid Rs 4 lakh to play in the under-23 category, but did not get to play any game. All the incidents took place during the Ranji Trophy season last year, police said.

“When the cricketers realised that either they got to play just a few games or did not find a place in the team despite paying money, they approached the BCCI with complaints,” said DCP Deo.

“The BCCI approached us with complaint copies of the two cricketers in March after which we registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy among others,” DCP Deo added.

The officer said that so far there are complaints from three cricketers, but the arrested men have confessed to cheating more people.

