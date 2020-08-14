Whale shark case: 2 accused arrested in Mumbai sent to forest custody

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 03:36 IST

Two persons detained on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to buy and transport the remains of a whale shark, which was brought to Sassoon Dock in Colaba, were arrested and presented before a court on Thursday.

The chief metropolitan magistrate court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus sent the accused – Jan Bahadur Yadav, 50, and Sham Rajaram Dhar, 35, – to forest custody till August 18.

“We have begun interrogating the two accused to identify the others involved in the incident. The fisheries department is also assisting us to identify the boat through which the species was captured at the sea,” said Suresh Warak, range forest officer (mangrove cell).

On Wednesday, the carcass of around 20-foot-long dead female whale shark was caught by a fishing boat which was brought to Sassoon Dock. As authorities made their way to the spot, the shark was cut into pieces in an attempt to sell it to a distributor. Whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972, and listed as ‘endangered’ species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The forest and fisheries department managed to nab Yadav, the distributor who had come to Sassoon Dock to purchase the shark. Dhar is a tempo driver. Both were arrested on Thursday morning for violating the WPA.

Rajendra Jadhav, joint commissioner (fisheries), said, “We have traced a boat that may have been involved in catching the shark. A notice has been issued to those inside it, directing them to report to us at the earliest. Based on proper evidence, details will be shared with the mangrove cell for further action. Meanwhile, we are deploying more personnel at landing centres such as Sassoon Dock to keep an eye on unsustainable fishing practices, which are affecting endangered marine species. An information board will be installed and awareness sessions will be undertaken to inform fishermen about the seriousness of such offences.”

On Thursday, the shark’s post mortem was carried out by senior veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe from Sanjay Gandhi National Park. The report stated that the marine species had died due to suffocation.

“Since the carcass was made into multiple pieces, no singular organ was available for patho-anatomical description. However, considering the gills were showing some amount of hemorrhages (bleeding), the death possibly could be due to hypoxia (condition where oxygen does not reach cells and tissues of the body),” said Dr Pethe.

Additionally, tissue samples were collected for further DNA analysis and associated studies, as per the request of the mangrove cell, said Dr Pethe.

The carcass and slaughtered pieces were buried at the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre in Airoli.

“The post mortem proves that the shark was fished out at the sea. Similar to cases involving tigers or leopards, DNA samples help confirm that the species involved was Schedule I under WPA before the court. Proactive efforts being taken will ensure that such cases are not repeated,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell).